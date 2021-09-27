The University of Buckingham's former vice-chancellor has completed a poignant 1,000km walk for peace and remembrance along an infamous wartime route.

The Western Front Way is a new long-distance walking and cycling route for peace and remembrance that follows the line of No-Man’s Land along the Western Front during the First World War. The route is the biggest single commemorative project under way on the planet, representing a forward-looking approach to co-operation, collaboration and education to safeguard peace for the future.

Sir Anthony Seldon, who was one of the pioneers of the scheme, was vice-chancellor of the University of Buckingham from 2015 to 2020.

Way markers along the Western Front Way

He told the Advertiser: "I planned my walk when I was vice-chancellor of the University of Buckingham, but I could never find an unbroken slot long enough to let me undertake it.

I completed the walk only last week - 1,000km, one million paces, through soil where 10 million spilt their blood in the First World War.

"The idea for it came to me when I was writing a book on the First World War some years ago.

"I came across a forgotten letter from a soldier, Alexander Douglas Gillespie, who wrote to his parents and to his former headmaster about a dream he had. He envisaged the creation of a pathway along the line of the Western Front, from the Swiss border where the trenches started, to Nieuwpoort on the Belgian coast, where the trenches ended.

Sir Anthony Seldon reaches the coast and the end of his walk

"The soldier did not live to see whether his vision would be realised. Instead, he was killed in action (I walked past the spot) just a short while after writing his thoughts down on paper.

"The idea lay dormant for 100 years - until I read his letter.

"I knew at once that this path had to be created in his memory. He wanted every man and woman in Europe to walk it, as a reminder of where war leads from the 'silent witnesses' (ie the dead) on both sides.

"It is a magnificent vision.

"I set out walking from the Swiss border on August 9, in what I knew would be a very difficult endurance test.

"My aim was to gain further publicity for the walk, to encourage the French government, in particular, to mark out a track for walkers and cyclists.

"The Belgian government are way ahead, and the path is marked all the way through the country. Indeed, last weekend, 1,500 walkers set out in the middle of the night to walk a section of it to Ypres, the Belgian town at the centre of the fighting.

"I finished the walk in 35 days, with dog bites, multiple insect bites, and much deprivation and hardships. But it was an absolute joy and one of the most exciting and memorable activities of my life.

"I do hope readers of the Advertiser will be encouraged to walk some or all of this stunning route in the coming years."