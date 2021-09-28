Help Brackley Morris Men keep 400 years of tradition alive

The Brackley Morris Men are holding 'open taster' evenings during October and November, in a bid to recruit new members.

With 400 years of history behind them, the Brackley Morris Men are listed by the Morris Ring as one of only seven remaining ‘traditional’ Cotswold Morris sides in England, and the only one to survive in Northamptonshire.

Dancing choruses and figures that are unique to Brackley, the side performs annually on May Day, St Georges Day, Boxing Day and over the August Bank Holiday weekend, as well as at fetes and other events.

Brackley Morris Men performing for the summer solstice

The free taster events, with a chance to have a go at the dances for yourself, will take place from 8pm on Thursday evenings in October and November at Brackley Town Hall.