Free history tours are taking place in Winslow this week, as part of the national Heritage Open Days event.

At 2pm on Thursday, September 16, and at 5pm on Saturday September 18, Winslow historian Dr David Noy will be leading a Winslow History Walk based on this year’s Heritage Open Days theme, Edible England.

The walks will last about an hour, and places on them must be booked in advance by emailing [email protected] or calling or texting 07713 641238. This is to limit numbers on the walks.

Keach's Meeting House in Winslow

There is no need to book for any of the following events.

On Saturday, September 18, Keach’s Meeting House, on Bell Walk, will be open from 11am to 5pm. Visitors can see inside the small Baptist chapel built in 1695, which has open-backed benches, box pews, a gallery, pulpit, communion table and memorial tablets. Information will be available about the building, Benjamin Keach - Baptist preacher in the 1660s, put in the pillory for his writings - and the history of the Baptists in Winslow.

Also on Saturday, Winslow Town Council Offices will be open at 28 High Street from 2pm to 5pm. The Victorian building, which was rebuilt as offices in 1885 by the solicitor T.P. Willis, became the headquarters of Winslow Rural District Council and now belongs to Winslow Town Council. The building will be open with displays of information about the history of Winslow and about the town council.

St Laurence Church will also be open all day for the St Laurence Festival, with tours at 11am and 2pm, and tower tours at 11.45am and 2.45pm.

A previous Winslow History Walk stops outside the iconic Winslow Hall

Also at St Laurence Church, On Sunday, September 19, at 7.30pm David Noy will be holding a talk and launch of his book, How One Man Transformed a Town: Winslow 1640-1770 and William Lowndes.

Dr Noy will talk about William Lowndes and the effect he and his descendants had on their home town, in one of the buildings where he expected to be remembered.