New information board celebrates history of the railway in Buckingham

A new information board about the history of the railway in Buckingham has been installed on the remains of the former station along the Railway Walk, next to the University of Buckingham’s car park in Station Road

Installed by The Buckingham Society and funded with the help of the Buckingham and Villages Community Board, the information board was unveiled by Franz Rothe, a lifelong Buckingham resident who first suggested the idea in a letter to the Advertiser some years ago.

The Buckingham Society hopes that people strolling along the Railway Walk, which follows the former railway line, will find the board of interest.

Franz Rothe, centre, with Roger Edwards, chair of the Buckingham Society, left, and James Tooley, vice-chancellor of the University of Buckingham, with the new sign

The railway first came to Buckingham in 1850. It could have been there even earlier - complete with a large locomotive and carriage works - if, as is generally believed, the plan hadn't been scuppered by the First Duke of Buckingham & Chandos, who would not allow the railway line to cross his estate at Stowe. So instead, the line went via Wolverton.