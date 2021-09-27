Rare gold 'Half-Angel' coin from the reign of Richard III goes on display at Buckingham's Old Gaol

Buckingham's Old Gaol will be launching its most ambitious exhibition yet on Saturday, October 2, with re-enactors dressed as Richard III and his retinue.

Entitled 'Richard III and Buckingham’s Half-Angel', the exhibition celebrates the discovery of a very rare gold coin from the reign of Richard III.

Dating from the period 1483-1485, the coin was found in the Buckingham area by local metal detectorist Dave Bethell. One of only seven such coins known to exist, it will be the only one on public display anywhere in the world.

The exhibition opens to the public on Saturday afternoon, October 2

The coin was due to go to auction and seemed likely to be sold to an overseas collector. But Dave was keen for the coin to remain in Buckingham and the Old Gaol was given a chance to buy it.

The coin was bought with donations from supporters of the museum from far and wide, as well as grants from the Art Fund, the V&A and the Richard III Society.

The rarity of the coin and the notoriety of Richard III inspired the museum to create an exhibition worthy of the subject. It tells the story of how the coin was found, the meaning of the symbols on the coin and the life of Richard III and his friend Henry Stafford, the 2nd Duke of Buckingham.

The exhibition has been made possible through the generous support of the Rothschild Foundation Covid Recovery Fund.

The Richard III Half-Angel coin found near Buckingham

The exhibition has been delayed for almost two years by the pandemic but will finally open to the public at 1pm on Saturday, following an opening ceremony at 11am outside the Old Gaol.

Re-enactors dressed as Richard and some of his retinue will be mingling with the crowd, talking about Richard and offering opportunities for selfies.