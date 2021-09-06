Visit Buckingham Old Gaol free of charge for Heritage Open Day
Monday, 6th September 2021, 11:59 am
Monday, 6th September 2021, 12:00 pm
Admission is free at Buckingham Old Gaol on Saturday, September 11, as part of the Heritage Open Days week.
Learn about Buckingham's rich history, exhibited in the old prison cells, see a Scouting exhibition in the exercise yard and take a look at the new stock in the museum shop.
Tea and coffee will be available to purchase.
The Old Gaol is open between 10am and 4pm, with last admission at 3.30pm. Entry may be controlled due to Covid restrictions and some restricted space within the museum.