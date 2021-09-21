New performing arts class for pre-school children near Buckingham

It’s curtain up for Stagecoach Performing Arts Buckingham, as classes resume this autumn - with the addition of a new performance class for tots aged two to four.

Stagecoach, which is already is well known for its musical theatre and performance arts classes for kids, is now offering new Mini Stages classes on Thursday mornings at East & Botolph Claydon Village Hall.

Children need to be accompanied by a parent or carer for the 45-minute classes, which are followed by social time and refreshments.

Stagecoach Mini Stages

Principal Tilly James said: “The nurturing and creative environment helps to build upon children’s imagination and through interactive learning.

"The class provides a fantastic foundation to start any child’s journey in the performing arts but also supports key skills such as literacy and numeracy and in addition fine motor skills.

"Our learning can then be continued at home as we provide activity packs based around the session themes.”

Each class is based on a theme, which runs for six weeks. Themes include Pirate Island, The Magic Kingdom, Bugs in the Garden, Nursery Rhyme Land, and Journey into Space.

Tilly added: “Children are visual learners, so we use themed journey maps and other visual aids such as flashcards and puppets.

"The journey map is used so that the children can track where they have been during a class, and where they will be going in the next session.”

The Stagecoach sessions are aim to teach children how to make decisions, develop social and communication skills, think creatively, build confidence in speaking and singing, compose lyrics and dance steps and develop spatial awareness.

Certificates are given to each child at the end of each theme.

For a special trial offer or for further details, contact Tilly on 01280 811600 or email [email protected]