Community food growing project set to be rolled out in Buckingham

A pilot scheme to get people growing and cooking their own food could soon be rolled out in Buckingham.

Buckinghamshire Council is supporting the community-led growing and cooking project, called Grow It, Cook It, Eat It, to help people who are struggling to put fresh and nutritious food on their table.

Working with a range of local groups including Community Boards, residents' associations, Bucks Food Partnership and various departments at Bucks Council, four ‘growing sites’ were identified for the pilot scheme, in Aylesbury, High Wycombe and Chesham.

The Desborough Road allotment in High Wycombe

Local residents are encouraged to visit their local growing site and learn how to grow, maintain and harvest the crops. They can then use the fresh produce they have helped to grow to provide healthy meals for themselves and their family, and any surplus produce is donated to local food banks and community fridges across Buckinghamshire.

Bucks Council is now looking to expand the scheme and is exploring sites in Buckingham and Iver.

Each site has its own dedicated expert gardener who is on hand to offer help and guidance to anyone who needs help to get started.

‘Bite-size’ training opportunities are on offer to help everyone get information and advice so that they can grow their own food at an allotment, in their own garden or in a window box.

Home-grown produce at the Desborough Road allotment in High Wycombe

One-hour online sessions are being delivered in collaboration with Bucks Adult Learning, with sessions covering topics from weed and pest control to seed saving and getting the most out of your growing site.

Aylesbury Garden Town has also supported the development of marketing materials, creating a uniform approach across all sites.

Cabinet member for health and wellbeing, Angela Macpherson, said: “The aim of Grow It, Cook It, Eat It is to provide a space for local residents to use as their own to grow fresh and healthy produce, free from pesticides and herbicides which can then be turned into nutritious meals.

"There is no membership, no cost and you don’t have to commit to anything, just go to your local grow site when you have some spare time.

“There is a huge community element to the project, bringing everyone together in the fresh air. Looking after plants is therapeutic, plus you get the added benefit of growing your own food, which gives a huge sense of achievement.

"If you’d like to get involved, all you need to do is turn up at the site, sow some seeds, tend to the plants and everyone who helps on a site is welcome to take produce home.

"You don’t need to bring seeds or equipment unless you want to, because each allotment has been given a starter kit.

"It really is a very simple and I strongly urge residents to get involved.”

For more information, visit healthandwellbeingbucks.org and select the ‘Grow It, Cook It, Eat It’ tab.