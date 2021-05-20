Great discount offer at newly reopened Horwood House restaurant

A new restaurant has opened in the newly transformed Horwood House - and it's offering 25 per cent off all food until the end of May.

Billed as "the perfect spot for casual countryside dining", Harry’s Bar & Kitchen is now open within Horwood House, following the Grade II-listed hotel's £5.5 million refurbishment.

Headed up by executive chef Mehdi Amiri, Harry's Bar & Kitchen aims to showcase the best of Buckinghamshire with a seasonally led menu that puts the spotlight on locally sourced, quality ingredients, including fresh vegetables from the hotel’s own kitchen garden.

Starters include ‘The Denny’ – duck hash with confit duck leg, fried duck egg and toasted sourdough; and grilled octopus with chorizo, lime and fennel salad.

Mains focus on grill dishes of aged sirloin and ribeye steaks, slow-braised pork belly, and confit barbary duck leg, as well as comforting classics such as ale-battered cod and chips or the signature Harry’s Burger.

Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options are all flagged on the menu, and there are sandwiches and wraps on offer for light lunches.

Cocktails such as the Horwood Apple Cooler, a refreshing blend of gin, apple juice, lemonade and ginger ale, and the Weddings Belle made with gin, red vermouth, cherry liqueur and orange, are mixed at the bar, alongside a carefully curated selection of wines and local beers on tap.

Taking inspiration from the estate’s 38 acres of beautiful gardens and rich agricultural history, the restaurant’s contemporary design blends is in keeping with the wooden beams, with warm textures of velvet, leather and tweed complementing an earthy palette, with lush planters and horticultural artwork - a nod to Percy Thrower, acclaimed gardener and son of the restaurant’s namesake, Harry.

