Affordable three-bedroom semi in Aylesbury Vale village is in need of a facelift

This semi-detached house on the edge of Grendon Underwood would make a great renovation project for a family with the energy and vision to tackle it.

Listed on Zoopla, the three-bedroom property in Springhill Road has just come on the market, at an asking price of £275,000.

Offered with no upper chain, the house is in urgent need of updating.

A conservatory has been added and there is gas heating via a bottle system.

The lounge, at the front of the house, has a feature brick fireplace with inset woodburner, wood-effect laminate flooring and double-glazed sliding doors into the conservatory, which has French-style doors to the rear garden.

The kitchen has a range of storage units at base and eye level, single-drainer stainless steel sink unit with mixer tap, plumbing for washing machine and a double-glazed door to the rear, and there is a utility room.

On the upstairs landing is an airing cupboard housing a lagged hot water cylinder.

Bedroom One, at the front of the house, has a built-in wardrobe and a radiator.

Bedroom Two, at the back of the house, has a built-in wardrobe with mirror doors and a radiator.

Bedroom Three, at the back of the house, has a radiator.

There is also a wet room with a shower unit, wash hand basin set in a vanity unit and a radiator, and a separate WC.

Outside, there is a brick-paved driveway with parking for numerous vehicles, a front garden with lawn, shrubs and plants and a side gate to a covered area and tiered back garden, with outside tap.

The property is set on the edge of Grendon Underwood, which boasts a post office, pub and countryside walks. The village has a combined school and a nursery school.

This house is offered for sale by Michael Anthony.

