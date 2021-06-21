Affordable three-bedroom semi in Aylesbury Vale village is in need of a facelift
Could you give this house the TLC it needs to make it a delightful family home?
This semi-detached house on the edge of Grendon Underwood would make a great renovation project for a family with the energy and vision to tackle it.
Listed on Zoopla, the three-bedroom property in Springhill Road has just come on the market, at an asking price of £275,000.
Offered with no upper chain, the house is in urgent need of updating.
A conservatory has been added and there is gas heating via a bottle system.
The lounge, at the front of the house, has a feature brick fireplace with inset woodburner, wood-effect laminate flooring and double-glazed sliding doors into the conservatory, which has French-style doors to the rear garden.
The kitchen has a range of storage units at base and eye level, single-drainer stainless steel sink unit with mixer tap, plumbing for washing machine and a double-glazed door to the rear, and there is a utility room.
On the upstairs landing is an airing cupboard housing a lagged hot water cylinder.
Bedroom One, at the front of the house, has a built-in wardrobe and a radiator.
Bedroom Two, at the back of the house, has a built-in wardrobe with mirror doors and a radiator.
Bedroom Three, at the back of the house, has a radiator.
There is also a wet room with a shower unit, wash hand basin set in a vanity unit and a radiator, and a separate WC.
Outside, there is a brick-paved driveway with parking for numerous vehicles, a front garden with lawn, shrubs and plants and a side gate to a covered area and tiered back garden, with outside tap.
The property is set on the edge of Grendon Underwood, which boasts a post office, pub and countryside walks. The village has a combined school and a nursery school.
This house is offered for sale by Michael Anthony.