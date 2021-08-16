A home in Aston Clinton located less than four miles from Aylesbury has been valued at £4 million by Knight Frank.

This grand property 20 miles from Buckingham, can be viewed on Zoopla here,

The property boasts a full size tennis court, a spacious home gym and grand courtyard.

Within the building there is five bedrooms, three bathrooms and five reception rooms.

Knight Frank describes the house as containing a delicate mix of grand reception rooms and more comfortable, family-suited living rooms.

As well as the staggering luxury features already mentioned is a utility room, study and a wine cellar.

Two of the five bedrooms within the home have en-suite access. The property is surrounded by multiple gardens that have been carefully landscaped and lawned.

There is a fruit orchard, wildflower meadow, greenhouse and stream-side summerhouse surrounding the main home. In total the new owner will inherit around 6.73 acres.

You can view the property via our photo gallery below:

Gardens The vast landscaped and lawned gardens that surround the home.

Living room One of five reception rooms within the home, a relaxing living room, complete with a toasty fire.

Dining room The grand formal dining room.

Kitchen The kitchen and breakfast room.