Character conversion in former police station features original window bars

This unusual one-bedroom apartment in a former police station - complete with bars on the windows - could be yours for £229,950.
Situated just a short walk from the centre of Buckingham, on Moreton Road, The Old Police Station is listed for sale on Zoopla.
Fitted to a high specification, the beautifully presented ground-floor apartment is in the recently converted Victorian former Buckingham Police Station.
Described as a 'boutique'-style property, it comes with has original and character features, and benefits from allocated parking.
The accommodation comprises a light and bright open-plan living/dining/kitchen space with original bar window features, granite work surfaces and integrated Neff appliances and feature skylight to the kitchen. Steps lead to the master bedroom with a vaulted ceiling and en-suite shower room.
The property is offered for sale by Russell & Butler, who say it would make an ideal first-time or investment purchase and would achieve around £975-£1,000 per calendar month in rental income.