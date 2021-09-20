Character conversion in former police station features original window bars

This unusual one-bedroom apartment in a former police station - complete with bars on the windows - could be yours for £229,950.

Situated just a short walk from the centre of Buckingham, on Moreton Road, The Old Police Station is listed for sale on Zoopla.

Fitted to a high specification, the beautifully presented ground-floor apartment is in the recently converted Victorian former Buckingham Police Station.

Described as a 'boutique'-style property, it comes with has original and character features, and benefits from allocated parking.

The accommodation comprises a light and bright open-plan living/dining/kitchen space with original bar window features, granite work surfaces and integrated Neff appliances and feature skylight to the kitchen. Steps lead to the master bedroom with a vaulted ceiling and en-suite shower room.

The property is offered for sale by Russell & Butler, who say it would make an ideal first-time or investment purchase and would achieve around £975-£1,000 per calendar month in rental income.

1. The Old Police Station The bright living area

2. The Old Police Station The converted police station

3. The Old Police Station The ensuite bathroom

4. The Old Police Station Dining area