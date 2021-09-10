The property is on the market for £665,000

Detached five-bedroom home boasting four reception rooms goes on the market for over £600k in Aylesbury Vale

The estate agent says the home has been immaculately maintained and improved by the current owners.

By James Lowson
Friday, 10th September 2021, 4:48 pm
Updated Friday, 10th September 2021, 4:50 pm

This 'immaculate' property in Weston Turville which boasts five bedrooms and four reception rooms is on the market for £665,000.

Estate Agent, Tim Russ & Company is selling the property, that also contains three bathrooms two of which are en-suite, it can be viewed here on Zoopla.

The detached property is situated two miles from Central Aylesbury, Stoke Mandeville train station is just half-a-mile away.

A Tim Russ & Company spokesperson says: "This immaculate property has been well maintained and improved to a high standard by the current owners."

Further highlights include: Karndean flooring, a spacious living room and a landscaped, walled, private garden containing mature trees and shrubs.

Four of the five bedrooms are doubles, the property also contains a work from home study room.

1. Garden

The private rear garden contained on the property.

2. Living room

The property's spacious living room.

3. Kitchen

The home's 'immaculate' kitchen.

4. Dining room

The dining room at the property.

