Gorgeous four-bedroom family home with walled gardens in Aylesbury Vale village

This spacious four-bedroom period family home in Stewkley with beautiful walled gardens and plenty of privacy is listed for sale on Zoopla - for a cool £1 million.

Sawmills House, in High Street South, has been fabulously extended and refurbished to blend with the character and heritage of a cottage of this age.

The detached property offers well-designed and contemporary living accommodation of over 2,140sq ft, with so many improvements made by the current owners that a viewing is a must.

The house is set in a 0.17-acre plot with a good degree of privacy and plenty of space for a family to enjoy.

The walled gardens are an absolute delight and perfect for entertaining, and the house is just a short walk away from the highly regarded village primary school, local shop, pubs and recreation grounds.

The accommodation boasts a welcoming reception hall, dining room with quarry-tiled flooring and twin French doors leading to the patio, opening through to the bespoke kitchen/breakfast room, all with under-floor heating.

This flows through to a reception room that would be ideal as a playroom, hobby room, extra living room or spacious home office, as well as a separate utility room with butler sink and WC.

The sitting room with central fireplace is a generously sized family room with lovely views and access to the garden.

Upstairsm the generous landing leads to the principal bedroom suite with walk-in wardrobe/dressing room and luxury en-suite shower room, a large family bathroom and three further good-sized bedrooms.

Outside, there is shingle parking to the front as well as parking to the side, whilst the cottage style back garden has an abundance of flowers and shrubs, a feature yew tree, vegetable garden, large patio and lawned area.

There’s even space for a hot tub.

This house is on the market with Deakin-White.

1. Property of the Week Lots of living space at Sawmills House Photo Sales

2. Property of the Week The master bedroom Photo Sales

3. Property of the Week Bathroom Photo Sales

4. Property of the Week The family kitchen with quarry-tiled floor Photo Sales