Gorgeous four-bedroom family home with walled gardens in Aylesbury Vale village

This spacious four-bedroom period family home in Stewkley with beautiful walled gardens and plenty of privacy is listed for sale on Zoopla - for a cool £1 million.
Sawmills House, in High Street South, has been fabulously extended and refurbished to blend with the character and heritage of a cottage of this age.
The detached property offers well-designed and contemporary living accommodation of over 2,140sq ft, with so many improvements made by the current owners that a viewing is a must.
The house is set in a 0.17-acre plot with a good degree of privacy and plenty of space for a family to enjoy.
The walled gardens are an absolute delight and perfect for entertaining, and the house is just a short walk away from the highly regarded village primary school, local shop, pubs and recreation grounds.
The accommodation boasts a welcoming reception hall, dining room with quarry-tiled flooring and twin French doors leading to the patio, opening through to the bespoke kitchen/breakfast room, all with under-floor heating.
This flows through to a reception room that would be ideal as a playroom, hobby room, extra living room or spacious home office, as well as a separate utility room with butler sink and WC.
The sitting room with central fireplace is a generously sized family room with lovely views and access to the garden.
Upstairsm the generous landing leads to the principal bedroom suite with walk-in wardrobe/dressing room and luxury en-suite shower room, a large family bathroom and three further good-sized bedrooms.
Outside, there is shingle parking to the front as well as parking to the side, whilst the cottage style back garden has an abundance of flowers and shrubs, a feature yew tree, vegetable garden, large patio and lawned area.
There’s even space for a hot tub.
This house is on the market with Deakin-White.