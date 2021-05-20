Huge house near Aylesbury with stables, paddocks and a tennis court goes up for sale for a cool £1.8m

A huge five-bedroom home which boasts stables, paddocks and a tennis court has gone on the market near Aylesbury for offers starting just under £2 million.

The property, in nearby Marsh, is on the market with Frank Knight - you can view it on Zoopla here.

The description from Frank Knight says:

"A five bedroom home located in Marsh offered for sale with no onward chain. Marsh is a well-connected hamlet in easy reach from London. The property is rendered under brick and some flint, with a tiled roof. There are many wonderful period features throughout. The house sits in formal gardens alongside paddocks and a hard tennis court.

"Marsh Green has a tremendously welcoming feel and lends itself perfectly for everyday family living as well as entertaining. The house is entered into a large hall with double-height ceilings.

"The accommodation is set out over two floors and most notably features a large dual aspect drawing room, panelled dining room, modern kitchen and breakfast room with views out to the garden, and a luxurious principal bedroom with a dressing room and en suite bathroom.

"There is also a further sitting room, study, four further bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a utility room. Two of the bedrooms benefit from balconies overlooking the gardens.

"The house is approached by a long tree-lined driveway and then a footbridge across a stream. To the front there is a pond with an island and a mature willow tree. The formal gardens are mostly laid to lawn with mature hedging surrounding. There is a paved area next to the house between the two rear wings, ideal for outdoor dining. There is a modern hard tennis court in good condition. There are several acres of fenced paddocks with two stables in the rear paddock.

"The property benefits from a fibre broadband connection offering fast speeds.

"Marsh Green lies within the hamlet of Marsh, an attractive and quiet village within the Aylesbury Vale. Several neighbouring villages offer good local facilities, with the smaller towns of Wendover and Princes Risborough offering mainline railway stations into London and supermarkets, with also the larger market towns of Thame and Aylesbury within reach.

"The property is ideally situated with fast trains into London Marylebone, and within a short drive, one can pick up the London Euston line at Tring. By road, the M40 is easily reached at Junction 2 or 1, with the M1 and M25 within easy reach via the A41 bypass at Tring.

"The property lies at the edge of the Chilterns, surrounded by great walks and bridle paths. Sporting facilities in the area are varied and include golf at Ellesborough, Princes Risborough and Beaconsfield.

"Buckinghamshire provides many good schools, including Wycombe Abbey for girls, Eton, and Berkhamstead for boys. Nearby preparatory schools include Griffin House School in Princes Risborough, Ashfold School in Dorton, The Beacon for boys and Heatherton House for girls in Amersham, and Godstowe preparatory school for girls in High Wycombe.

"Buckinghamshire also still retains the grammar school system, with Marsh Green near to for Aylesbury and Sir Henry Floyd Grammar Schools. There are also primary schools in Great Kimble, Monks Risborough and Dinton."

1. An arial view of the property Photo: JPI Buy photo

2. It's even got its own tennis court! Photo: JPI Buy photo

3. The kitchen and breakfast bar Photo: JPI Buy photo

4. Beautiful wooden beams Photo: JPI Buy photo