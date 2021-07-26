Lovely family home for sale in Aylesbury Vale village

This beautifully presented three double bedroom period property in an Aylesbury Vale village location has just been listed for sale on Zoopla.

The semi-detached house on High Street North, Stewkley, is on the market for £495,000.

Offering spacious, light and airy accommodation, downstairs the property has an entrance hall, lounge, dining room, kitchen and bathroom, while upstairs there are three double bedrooms and an en-suite to the master bedroom.

The fully enclosed mature rear garden is sunny and secluded, with lawn, gravelled areas, flower beds with mature shrubs and bushes, a wooden shed, gated side access and an outside tap.

At the front is a driveway suitable for one vehicle.

The lounge has a feature fireplace and a bay window with sash windows to the front of the house.

The dining room has a sash window to the rear of the house.

The kitchen includes a range of wall and base units with a wooden worktop, butler sink, tiled splashback, integrated double oven with four-ring gas hob and extractor hood and an integrated dishwasher, with double-glazed window to the side of the house and a wooden part-glazed door to the back garden.

In the bathroom the white three-piece suite includes a fitted rolltop bath.

The master bedroom has a double-glazed sash window to the front of the house and an ensuite with a shower cubicle.

Two more double bedrooms look out over the back garden.

This family home is offered for sale by Hunters - Leighton Buzzard.

