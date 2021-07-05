Lovely home in quiet cul-de-sac goes on the market in Winslow
Three-bedroom link-detached house has gardens, garage and off-street parking
This lovely link-detached house in Magpie Way, Winslow has just come on the market
Listed for sale for £375,000 on Zoopla, the three-bedroom family home is in a quiet cul-de-sac, with a nice garden, garage and off-street parking.
The living room, with a double-glazed bay window to the front, leads through to the open-plan kitchen dining room with space for a dining table.
A door leads to the landscaped rear gardens whilst French doors lead through to a lovely conservatory which has French doors leading to the rear garden.
Bedrooms one and two are both doubles featuring built-in wardrobes and bedroom three is a single overlooking the front garden.
The family bathroom has been refitted with a three-piece suite including a P-shaped bath with shower door and shower above, heated towel rail and tiled flooring.
The front garden is mainly laid to lawn and a driveway provides off-street parking for two cars. The single garage has power and lighting and a door out to the rear garden.
The rear garden has been landscaped and provides a patio to the rear of the house, a lawned area enclosed by shrub and flower beds and a second patio area which is adjacent to a decking area with pergola above.
This house is on the market with Alexander & Co, on High Street, Winslow.