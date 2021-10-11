This desirable five-bedroom executive detached house in Bicester has recently been listed for sale on Zoopla.

With an asking price of £700,000, the property in Pipits Croft also boasts three bathrooms, three receptions, a feature split staircase and galleried landing, a double integral garage, driveway parking and a south-west-facing garden.

The dual-aspect living room has a leaded-light bay window to the front and PVC sliding patio doors to the rear, as well as ornate coving, two ceiling roses and an ornate fireplace.

Downstairs there are also a dining room, study, kitchen/breakfast room with sliding patio doors, granite worktops and a Belfast earthenware enamel sink, and a utility room with a sink and room for a washing machine and a tumble dryer.

Upstairs, the master bedroom comes complete with a dressing room and en-suite.

Bedroom two also has an en-suite, and there are three further bedrooms and a family bathroom

Outside, the house has front and rear gardens and a double garage with up-and-over doors and a door into the hallway.

This property is offered for sale by Barton Fleming.

