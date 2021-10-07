New chart reveals Bucks as one of the most iconic James Bond locations

A new chart ranked a Bucks beauty spot as one of the most iconic settings seen in a James Bond film.

The 25th edition of the film franchise has been dominating UK cinemas for a week now, and this chart shows some of the backdrops that have kept the series relevant for nearly 60 years.

Compiled by holiday lettings company, holidaycottages.co.uk, the chart reveals the top 10 iconic filming locations from across the Bond franchise.

Stoke Park

Among the list is Stoke Park in Bucks, the country club which is currently closed, but in the past provided a five-star spa and hotel experience.

The luxury house and lawned surroundings has appeared in two Bond flicks, Goldfinger and Tomorrow Never Dies.

Most-famously, the country house can be seen on Goldfinger in the famous golfing scene, when iconic henchman, Oddjob, decapitates a statue with his hat.

Tomorrow Never Dies takes viewers inside the halls of the grand venue, Pierce Brosnan and Teri Hatcher hook-up in one of its luxury rooms.

Later, Bond tangles with the sinister Dr Kaufman played by Vincent Schiavelli in that same room.

Stoke Park marginally made the cut coming in at 10th, here's the rest of the top ten.

1) Cairngorms National Park, Aviemore, Scotland

-As seen in: No Time to Die (2021)

Scotland serves as the backdrop for many Bond films and is a pivotal place for Bond himself, as his family home, as seen in Skyfall, lies within the Highlands. In No Time to Die, we can expect to see a thrilling car chase scene on the banks of Loch Laggan in the Cairngorms National Park. And with scenery as beautiful as this, it will surely be spellbinding.

2) Whitehall, London, England

-As seen in: No Time to Die (2021)

Whitehall serves as the centre of the British government, and its streets are lined with numerous ministries and departments including Downing Street, the Ministry of Defence, Cabinet Office, and Horse Guards. In No Time to Die, we can see Bond walking the city’s light-stone streets and driving an Aston Martin vantage down them. Whitehall, like Bond himself, is quintessentially British, and we’re sure to see more in the upcoming film.

3) Vauxhall Cross SIS Building, London, England

-As seen in: GoldenEye (1995), The World Is Not Enough (1999), Die Another Day (2002), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015).

Also known as the MI6 Building, the real headquarters of the British Secret Intelligence Service is featured in many James Bond films, including Skyfall where we see an attack upon the building. The SIS building can be found in the southwestern part of London on the banks of the River Thames and is one of London’s most visited landmarks. Although we won’t see the building in No Time to Die, following its demolition seen in Spectre.

4) Glen Coe, Scottish Highlands, Scotland

-As seen in: Skyfall (2012)

Glen Coe is one of the most prominent locations in the whole Bond franchise and is where Bond himself grew up, at Skyfall Lodge. Glen Coe serves as the backdrop for some of the most destructive scenes in Skyfall, for example when Judi Dench’s M lost her life at the hands of Silva’s men. Glencoe’s foggy and dramatic landscape in the film is what makes Skyfall so poignant.

5) Gare Loch, Argyll and Bute, Scotland

-As seen in: The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Gare Loch is the setting of one of the most important moments in The Spy Who Loved Me. Her Majesty’s Naval Base Clyde is located on the eastern shore of Gare Loch, and this is where Bond, played in this movie by Roger Moore, discovers that the huge loss of British submarines is a sinister plot by Karl Stromberg to create underwater civilisation and not an accident as previously thought.

6) Eden Project, Cornwall, England

-As seen in: Die Another Day (2002)

Cornwall’s Eden Project was used as a filming location on Pierce Brosnan’s last Bond film, Die Another Day. Gustav Graves was the film’s primary villain, and the Eden Project was used to film the interior of his ice palace. Halle Berry’s character, Jinx Johnson, even climbed down the real attraction for the film.

7) Bourton-on-the-Water, Cotswolds, England

-As seen in: Die Another Day (2002)

In one of the most unlikely filming locations, this quaint Cotswolds village was transformed into an Icelandic glacier in Die Another Day. The now-icy village was used to film Bond’s icy car chase with Zao in the film – who’d have thought?

8) Eilean Donan Castle, Scottish Highlands, Scotland

-As seen in: The World is Not Enough (1999)

Eilean Donan Castle in the Scottish Highlands is one of Scotland’s most visited tourist attractions, and also serves in the film as Castle Thane - the Scottish headquarters of MI6. The Castle is used in The World is Not Enough after England’s SIS building suffered a terrorist attack, so was a temporary base for Bond and M.

9) Stob Dearg, Buachaille Etive Mor, Scotland

-As seen in: Skyfall (2012)

The atmospheric scenes of Bond and M driving his iconic Aston Martin DB5 through Scotland were actually filmed on the A82, near Buachaille Etive Mor and Buachaille Etive Beag.

Shannon Keary, digital PR manager at holidaycottages.co.uk, said: “James Bond is quintessentially British, and although he travels far and wide in the film franchise, we love exploring all of the amazing filming locations that show the very best Britain has to offer.

"From the Scottish Highlands to the streets of London, be sure to keep an eye out for these amazing filming locations when you see the new Bond film."