This charming three-bedroom detached cottage in Church Lane, Granborough, has just been listed for sale on Zoopla.

On the market for £695,000, the house, which dates from the 17th century, sits back from the road on a plot of about a fifth of an acre, with ample off-street parking.

The property has a wealth of character with many original features, and is heated by an air-souce heat pump.

The wooden front door leads you into a large hallway with doors to a downstairs bathroom with separate shower cubicle.

There is a separate utility room with ample space for appliance and storage.

The kitchen has a range of Shaker-style drawers and cupboards, a useful pantry, an electric cooker, room for a fridge freezer and ample room for a small table and chairs.

A beamed dining room has windows overlooking the back garden, an impressive fireplace and plenty of room for a dining table and chairs.

The living room leads from the dining room, also with beams to the ceiling and walls, an inglenook fireplace with a brick hood over a woodburning stove.

A downstairs cloak room, and an understairs storage area complete the ground floor accommodation.

On the first floor, the main bedroom is a large double with a vaulted, beamed ceiling. Bedroom two also has a vaulted ceiling and the third bedroom has an en-suite WC and hand basin.

The garden is south facing and mainly laid to lawn with an array of established flower beds, fruit and ornamental trees, a vegetable patch and an ornamental well.

There is a shed and wood store, a small pond a covered bench and a shepherd's hut.

The front drive has plenty of room for at least six cars, a small greenhouse, and a separate garage/workshop with four sets of double doors, power and light.

This property is offered for sale by Alexander & Co, Winslow.

