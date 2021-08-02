Stunning thatched home in conservation area in Aylesbury Vale village

This stunning period home has just gone on the market in Stewkley.

The Grade II-listed three-bedroom thatched property is listed for sale on Zoopla with offers over £800,000 invited.

Set in the heart of the village's conservation area, the property boasts three reception rooms and two bathrooms as well as three double bedrooms.

The main historic house dates back to the 15th century, set in over a quarter-acre plot with beautiful walled gardens, and features cruck-framed construction and later 17th, 18th and 19th century additions, with many character features including exposed ceiling and wall beams, exposed cruck blades, fireplaces and ledged interior doors.

The home has been lovingly improved by a local builder for his own occupation, with a new heating system and boiler, electrical works, redesigned gardens and replacement windows.

The property also has new carpets and has been redecorated throughout to provide surprisingly light and airy accommodation for a character cottage home.

But there is still scope for improvement with a two-storey detached "bakehouse" which even has the original baker’s oven. This additional space provides great potential for conversion into an annex, gym, home office or studio.

Accommodation in the main house includes a welcoming reception hall/dining room, a light and airy office which could be used as a further bedroom, utility room and cloakroom/WC/shower room, sitting room with lovely views over the grounds and kitchen.

The first-floor accommodation is accessed by two separate staircases The first leads to the generous-sized double-aspect master bedroom, second bedroom and an extremely spacious family bathroom. The second staircase leads to the third bedroom, another lovely, light, double-aspect room.

Outside, the grounds are well tendered, mainly laid to lawn with mature planting and attractive flower borders. The gravel drive leads to extensive parking and a turning area. At the side the formal gardens give way to a lovely lawned rear garden with hedging.

The house is on the market with Deakin-White.

1. A double-aspect bedroom Buy photo

2. A spacious bathroom Buy photo

3. The beautiful gardens Buy photo

4. The sittng room Buy photo