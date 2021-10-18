This detached barn conversion in an idyllic rural location with incredible views has just been listed for sale on Zoopla.

Offers over £650,000 are invited for the property in East Claydon, which enjoys panoramic views of the surrounding countryside with three acres of beautiful gardens and beautifully maintained paddock land.

Completed in 2020, the property is one of four conversions (one is still being converted) situated at the end of a long private lane between the village of East Claydon and the market town of Winslow.

Due to unforseen circumstances, the owners are reluctantly selling this fabulous property, which has private off-road parking for at least four cars.

The accommodation comprises of a reception hall, open-plan lounge, dining area and kitchen, two double bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Vaulted ceilings throughout provide a great feeling of space.

The rear garden opens seamlessly on to the paddock which has been mowed and maintained to an immaculate standard. The views are incredible.

The property, which is being sold by Alexander & Co, is available for viewing by strict appointment only.

1. Property of the Week There is off-road parking for four cars Photo Sales

2. Property of the Week The property has three acres of garden and paddocks Photo Sales

3. Property of the Week The plot Photo Sales

4. Property of the Week The second bedroom Photo Sales