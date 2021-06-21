Village near Buckingham and Winslow throws open its garden gates

Little Horwood villagers are throwing open their gardens on Sunday, June 27, from noon to 6pm.

Teas will be served in the Memorial Hall in the village and at 2, Little Horwood Manor, and there are toilets at the hall.

Proceeds from the open gardens event will go to the Village Trust Fund and the Milton Keynes Food Bank.

Here's a taste of the eight very different gardens on offer:

Brook Cottage, on Winslow Road, has a typical cottage-style and very informal garden. It's split into two by the house with each half of the garden very different in planting style and atmosphere.

Ivy Cottage, 7, Mursley Road, was formerly known as The Old Post Office, with a fascinating history the owners would be happy to share. There are five gardens around the property – the small garden looking to the front of the house has mature trees, flower beds and a hedgerow in which bees and birds live in. There used to be a pond and water feature at the bottom of the garden which the owners removed and then installed stone steps to join up the gardens. There are plenty of pots containing tomatoes in front of the garage and there is also a kitchen garden filled with potted plants and herbs. Runner beans and sweet peas line the fence of the bottom garden and the arch over the front gate, now covered with climbing roses, bought from the Chelsea flower show.

The Old Sweet Shop, Mursley Road, is a jewel of a cottage garden, set in the heart of the village, surrounding the house that used to be the village sweet shop, with lots of colour to see and little gems to discover

The Old Crown, Mursley Road, is a medium-sized garden which is eight years into turning it from an area of grass into a garden, and the addition of a pond has been a great success, bringing many newts, frogs, toads and dragonflies into the garden. The creation of a wildflower meadow in the front garden is finally starting to work now after a few years of just grass.

The owners of 19, Wood End have lived there since 1980 and all the trees, hedges and plants have been put in by them. In 2002 they had the opportunity to buy a piece of the field behind the then garden, which doubled it in size. They now share it with their two golden retrievers and a number of goldfish, the local heron permitting.

Coronation Cottage, Wood End, is an established cottage garden to be enjoyed by families with all of the tranquility that comes with bordering fields on the edge of Little Horwood in the former hamlet of Wood End.

In the past 14 year, the owners of 2 Little Horwood Manor, Warren Road, have tried to create a varied and interesting English garden, with lawns, ponds, mixed herbaceous borders, a vegetable patch, walled garden, acer glade, and woodlands. They have added a new slate garden area with a pond that fills from one of the flooded hahas, and a fruit cage for strawberries and raspberries. Colour and scent are really important to the planting schemes, as are the moments of discovery when you come across something fresh. And don’t worry about the robot mowers – they won’t bother you if you don’t bother them.

Warren House, Warren Road, is a two-acre garden including a large pond, small wild area, flower beds and the odd glass-fibre sheep. New since it last opened are some specimen trees (foxglove tree, Ovens wattle, silk tree), a redesigned ‘Treasure Island’, and a new mixed hedge from bare roots that have mostly come through the winter. And don’t miss the totem pole.

