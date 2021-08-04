All About Animals Column: Pet of the Year competitions launched and concerning Dogs Trust data

It's been all about catching up this week for The Animal News Agency, as I've just got back from a week off.

But there is certainly plenty to be excited about now that I am back, with stories coming out of our ears!

We took newshound Little Lemmy for some time away in West Yorkshire, and he loved a run on the beautiful Baildon Moor, but it is nice to be back in Wendover now, because nothing beats a walk in the woods!

Lemmy at work

Do get in touch if you have an animal story you think I should be writing about in this column?

My email address is [email protected]

To find out more about my business The Animal News Agency you can visit http://www.animalnewsagency.com/

I’m on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook too @youranimalnews

Dogs Trust

Are you prepared?

It may seem like a depressing subject, but while many people make plans for what would be left for their families if they sadly died, many people forget to include their pets!

A survey by Dogs Trust found that more than half of respondents (58%) had not made any plans, or even thought about who would take over ownership of their dog should they pass away.

With the same amount of people thinking a friend or family member would take their pet, without discussing it with them.

In our case, we have a named loved-one who will take care of Little Lemmy should the worst happen, but we only stipulated that in wills made very recently, when we were asked by our solicitor about it!

So it is clear that this is something that is simply not being talked about, as much as we all love our pets, and Dogs Trust is calling on dog owners to make their feelings known by carrying a free Canine Care Card.

This means that if you die unexpectedly, first responders will immediately know who to contact, and your precious dog will be in safe hands. If your specified guardian is no longer able to care for your dog, they will be cared for by Dogs Trust.

The charity also recommends updating your will to include the details on the Canine Care Card, and speaking to friends and family about your wishes.

To find out more go to http://www.dogstrust.org.uk/ccc

Star Pets Needed

Do you know an animal hero, or a pet who has survived against the odds? Perhaps your own pet has an inspiring story, which makes them worthy of national acclaim?

Well the Petplan Pet Awards are just around the corner, and judges are searching for people from this area to send in their inspiring stories.

The categories are:

-Hero Pet Of The Year: A pet who showed exceptional bravery.

-Survivor Pet Of The Year: A pet who has demonstrated resilience and overcome trauma.

-Rescue Pet Of The Year: For a rescue pet who has found their happy ending.

-Companion Pet Of The Year: Has your pet supported you through a troubled time?

-Newcomer Pet Of The Year: A brand new pet who has transformed the lives of their new family.