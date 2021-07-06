Bucks Council to deliver parking report on areas of natural beauty after hearing your proposals

Bucks Council says it has welcomed responses from the public to its recent informal consultation on parking proposals.

The Council canvassed opinions from Bucks residents relating to parking for the areas around places of natural beauty and country parks in the county.

Now, the Council says it will consider all responses and prepare a recommendation report that will be subject to a formal consultation with the public, local councillors and the relevant parish councils.

Wendover Woods

In light of response to that formal consultation, the Council will then decide how to proceed with the parking controls.

Councillor Steve Broadbent commented: "I really appreciate the time and effort people and organisations have made in responding to our recent parking proposals consultation.

“It’s important that we find the right balance for parking around nature spots and country parks in the county. While we obviously want residents and visitors to enjoy these areas, we also need to ensure that car parking is as non-obtrusive as possible and has the minimum impact on these environmentally sensitive areas.

“We’ll look closely at all the comments from the public consultation before coming back with a final recommendation report.”