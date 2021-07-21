Make it a summer of love, at country house hotel's Wedding Showcase near Buckingham

Country house hotel Horwood House, at Little Horwood, will be holding its first Summer Wedding Showcase on Sunday, August 1.

With restrictions lifting and larger weddings back on the agenda, Horwood House hopes local couples will be drawn to the event, which takes place from 11am to 3pm.

Couples will be greeted with a champagne and canapé reception before heading off to explore the hotel’s stunning grounds and the grand Arts & Crafts mansion with its sweeping staircases, carved fireplaces, chandeliers and beautiful bay leaded-light windows.

Grade II-listed Horwood House, which is currently undergoing a £5.5 million restoration, blends classic styling with modern luxury, from its historical mansion to its gardens and beautiful bedrooms.

Setting the scene for the big day, guests can view all the wedding spaces including The Manor Lounge with its high ceilings, impressive stone fireplace and plenty of natural light; the elegant Eyre Suite dressed for a wedding breakfast; and the Cook Suite set up for the full evening party experience with dancefloor and DJ.

Guests will also have time to enjoy the extensive manicured grounds, including the outdoor ceremony space and wedding pavilion, accessed through a secret garden gate and surrounded by the gardens for romantic photo opportunities.

There's also the chance to meet some of Buckinghamshire’s best suppliers and Horwood’s dedicated wedding team will be on hand throughout the day to help couples plan a magical wedding.

Entry is free - book your place via eventbrite.

1. The country house hotel is Grade II listed Photo: Jun Tan Buy photo

2. The outdoor ceremony space Photo: Jun Tan Buy photo

3. Guests can see all the wedding spaces set up for the big day Buy photo

4. There will be a chance to explore the extensive grounds Photo: Jan Tun Buy photo