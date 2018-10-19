Take a tour around this £1.25 million former coach house with gorgeous woodland views

On the site of a former mill, this charming five-bedroom country home enjoys an idyllic setting next to a spectacular nature reserve.

The Coach House sits alongside Oughtonhead Nature Reserve, one of the largest alder and willow woodlands in Hertfordshire.

A former Grade II listed 18th century coach house, this property has undergone an amazing transformation that has turned it into a stunning five-bedroom home, which is now on the market for £1,250,000 through Michael Graham Estate Agents.

A wonderful family home, the accommodation is set over three floors and has period features throughout.

On the ground floor are three bedrooms (one currently used as a study) and steps lead down to an open plan kitchen/breakfast room/snug.

Full of character with exposed beams on the ceiling and walls, the kitchen/breakfast room has slate flooring, an Aga and two sets of double doors to the rear garden.

The master bedroom suite and the sitting room are both on the first floor and both have double doors which open to a Juliet balcony.

The sitting room in particular is a highlight of this home.

Stand-out features are numerous and include wood panelling and flooring, a wood burner on a stone hearth and a spiral staircase which leads to the second floor and a further bedroom.

The Coach House sits in grounds of half an acre with a rear garden mainly laid to lawn with flowerbeds and borders, a variety of fruit trees and a vegetable patch.

A York stone terraced area, a decked seating area and meandering brick pathways make it easy to enjoy this garden which is also home to a stretch of the River Oughton; a bridge leads across the water to an island laid to wild flower meadow.

When you fancy a break from the tranquillity, the historic market town of Hitchin is just over two miles away for a spot of shopping or café culture, or you can catch a commuter train to London to reach Kings Cross in 30 minutes.

For more information phone Michael Graham on 01462 441700.

Alternatively, visit michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-HIT180150#.