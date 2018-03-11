Console Corner: Isle of Man TT: Ride On The Edge review

Real thrills on two wheels but limited.

The last couple of weeks I have mentioned how it seems to be all about racing at the moment... well that seems pretty accurate still.

Damien Lucas, gaming columnist

That’s because one of the big releases this week is Isle of Man TT: Ride On The Edge.

For those unfamiliar with Isle of Man TT, the game is dedicated to one of the most famous and heroic motorbike racing events on the planet.

TT features many of the leading teams and riders and is very much aimed at fanboys of the event and the sport BUT its mechanical brilliance should help it appeal to a wider spectrum.

Developed by those responsible for the rather underwhelming WRC series, Kylotonn, TT was very much an unknown quantity.

The first thing to mention is that the game looks beautiful and brings the full 37-mile Snaefell Mountain Course to life - to race in full no less!

Sounds amazing doesn’t it? Well it truly is and I am so not your archetypal motorbike man or fan. TT is dubbed one of the most dangerous races in the world and for that reason has a cult following.

Sadly the race has seen more than 250 fatalities in the past century so - without wishing to make light of such a shocking statistic - this is by far the safest way to enjoy the Isle of Man TT and the closest you will get to the real thing bar a Virtual Reality version (now there’s an idea!).

There were some minor issues when up close to fences and walls in terms of the graphic modelling but it has to be said the gameplay, realism and aforementioned mechanical qualities are the crowning achievement.

The big let down is a distinct lack of game modes, though, especially given TT is priced as a Triple A title.

Two motorcycle classes, nine tracks and a handful of modes won’t make for much longevity and is pretty disappointing.

But this is a demanding and satisfying racer for fanboys and as a racing sim it is on a par with Dirt Rally, one of my favourite racers of recent times.

For those seeking quick thrills and something a bit different then this is as realistic as it gets but may leave anyone wanting long-term satisfaction feeling a bit short-changed.