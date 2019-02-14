Win tickets to the 2019 Caravan, Camping & Motorhome Show

We’ve got 30 pairs of tickets to give away for this year’s Caravan, Camping and Motorhome Show – a great day out for the whole family!

Set across five halls of the NEC, Birmingham, the Caravan, Camping and Motorhome Show is set to welcome more than 90,000 people over six days from February 19 to 24.

Visitors will be able to view the UK’s largest display of caravans, campervans, motorhomes, caravan holiday homes and lodges, tents, awnings and accessories in one venue, including a wide variety of the latest options for families of every size.

Special guest appearances by celebrities, adventure challenges, dog agility demonstrations, interactive exhibits, theatre events and much more guarantee a packed and value for money day out that will keep everyone entertained.

A highlight of the 2019 show will be the brand-new Bear Grylls Adventure feature area which will give visitors of all ages a chance to test their physical and mental strength by taking on a series of exhilarating challenges. This feature is based on the activities available at the new Bear Grylls Adventure theme park that opened recently at the NEC.

A returning favourite to the show is the Top Dog Arena where visitors can take a break from exploring the show to enjoy some amazing canine agility demonstrations.

Celebrity spaniels Max and Paddy, along with the new addition to the family, puppy Harry, and owner Kerry Irving, will be making a special appearance on Saturday, February 23, and Sunday, February 24.

Other activities include the popular skate rink, toboggan slide and climbing and bouldering walls, guest speakers, live cookery demonstrations – plus the chance to win some huge prizes!

To find out more or to buy tickets visit www.ccmshow.co.uk/

Advanced tickets cost £10 for adults, £9 for seniors and kids 15 years and under go free.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, visit www.ccmshow.co.uk/northants-competition and complete the online form by 5pm on Sunday, February 17.