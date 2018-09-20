250 new homes to be built in Winslow

A new development plan for 250 homes off of Great Horwood Road in Winslow will likely soon be submitted to the planning authority.

Gladman Land development company have posted lealets to 765 homes in the immediate vicinity of the proposed site as part of an initial public consultation.



The current Winslow Neighbourhood Plan commits to up to 35% growth up to 2031 but developments already underway or in the offing amount to as much as 55% over a similar timeframe.



Town Councillor Roy Van de Poll said:



“It’s a quantum that’s unreasonable for Winslow given it’s current level of resources.”



However, the councillor was sanguine about the inevitability of new developments but expressed frustration that the site, which is not designated within the neighbourhood plan, may be allocated on their behalf.



In their public consultation leaflet, Gladman say that up to 25% (63 units) of the new homes will be affordable housing and the new residents will have a spending power of approximately £8.3 million a year, thus providing a significant boost to the local economy.



The town council will be meeting in due course to formulate an official response to the latest plans but Mr Van de Poll was keen for residents to let their thoughts be known via the Winslow town cryer which will be sent out at the end of next week.



The public can download a copy of the consultation leaflet, and inform Gladman of their views on this development, here: www.your-views.co.uk/winslow/