£3million upgrade to Old Stratford A5 roundabout on course for completion this summer

A £3million scheme to improve journeys for drivers using a busy roundabout in Northamptonshire is on course for completion in the summer.

More than £3million is being invested in the upgrade at the roundabout on the A5 at Old Stratford, south Northamptonshire, where it meets the A422, A508 and Old Stratford Road.

In March 2017, the Government announced a further £220million of funding to cut congestion and journey times on motorways and major A roads.

This saw an extra £9.9million invested in the Midlands to improve specific parts of the network.

As part of that investment, Highways England is carrying out work at the Old Stratford roundabout to improve safety on both the roundabout and the approaches, make journey times more reliable, cut congestion at the junction, relieve congestion on the roads and support local and strategic economic growth

Highways England project manager Simon Wagstaff said: “We are making good progress and are on track to finish by the summer.

“Most of the work is being carried out overnight on weekdays, with the roundabout and approaches kept open as normal during the day.

“We now need to carry out a series of weekend closures to complete the resurfacing work.

“We will do our best to minimise any disruption, using the heaviest machinery during the day and keeping noise to a minimum at night.

“I would like to thank people for their patience while we make sure this route can serve commuters and other drivers for many years to come.”

Weekend closures include:

May 18-19-20: Friday night from 8pm through to 6am Monday morning, full closure of the A508 arm (link between Old Stratford Roundabout and M1) and single lane running in the form of lane closures.

June 2 and 3: Saturday night from 8pm through to 6am Monday morning, full closure of the A5 exit arm into Milton Keynes, full closure of the A508 southbound arm from M1 to the Old Stratford Roundabout and single lane running in the form of lane closures.

June 8-9-10: Friday night from 8pm through to 6am Monday morning, full closure of the A5 west bound approach arm (link between Milton Keynes and Old Stratford Roundabout), full closure of the Towcester Road, and full closure of the A422 Southbound exit arm (from Old Stratford to Buckingham).

June 15-16-17: Friday night from 8pm through to 6am Monday morning, full closure of the A422 arm (link between Old Stratford and the A43 via Buckingham) and single lane running in the form of lane closures (this closure may also be combined with the full closure of Towcester Road.).

June 22-23-24: Friday night from 8pm through to 6am Monday morning, full closure of the A5 arm (link between Old Stratford Roundabout and Towcester), full closure of the A422 northbound approach arm (from Buckingham to the Old Stratford Roundabout) and full closure of the A508 northbound exit arm (Old Stratford roundabout to the M1)

As well as improving journeys for thousands of motorists the scheme will improve safety and support local and wider economic growth.

Capacity is being increased by widening two of the main approaches to the roundabout - the A508 and A422 - to create an additional lane, with improved lane markings.

Signing and lighting are also being improved, a new carriageway surface put down, new safety barriers installed and a better drainage system put in to prevent flooding.

Meanwhile, following a request from the parish council, Highways England have also agreed to extend the footpath from the planned pedestrian crossing on the A5 to Shrobb Cottage.