70 year old Parkinson's sufferer abseils 100 metres down Spinnaker Tower and raises £8,000 for charity

Anthony Houghton Brown from Tingewick in Buckingham, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease, has completed a 100 metre abseil down the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth and raised £8,000 for Parkinson’s UK.

Anthony, who worked as a teacher for nearly 30 years at Akeley Wood School in Milton Keynes, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2006.

Anthony Houghton Brown abseiling down Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth

The 70-year-old was joined in the daredevil feat by his sister, Elizabeth Selby, and long standing friend Peter Stokes, calling themselves ‘Team Terra Firma’.

The team had been contemplating the abseil for about a year before finally agreeing to go ahead with it. Anthony’s wife, Lois, said:

“He always loves a challenge so he decided to go for it.”

Parkinson’s is a progressive neurological condition. The number of people diagnosed with Parkinson’s in the UK is about 145,000.

There are three main symptoms; tremor, slowness of movement and rigidity - but there are many others.

Lois added:

“We would like to thank everybody locally who has donated towards the abseil.”

You can still donate here: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/TeamTerraFirma1.