A celebration of classic cars in the Claydons

The Claydon estate hosted the third edition of ‘Cars in the Claydons’ over the weekend of September 1 and 2.

The event, which is described as ‘a motoring garden party’ gave drivers of classic cars the chance to showcase their vehicles whiel parked in the lovely countryside setting of the Claydon estate and courtyard.

Cars In The Claydons, held at Claydon House PNL-180309-103511009

Alexandra Verney, who co-owns the estate said: “It was a great event in lovely weather.

“We had about 60 pre-booked vehicles but more drove up on the day and joined us.

“We had vintage pedal cars and all sorts of other types of cars.”

The event was organised in conjunction with James Beckett Motorsport.

Cars In The Claydons, held at Claydon House PNL-180309-103418009

The photos on this page were taken on the Saturday of the event by Derek Pelling.