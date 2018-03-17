A day of discovery for Bucks WI

Buckinghamshire Women’s Institute held its fifth annual investigation and discovery day at The Gateway in Aylesbury on Wednesday March 7.

The event proved immensely popular once again with the WI holding a ballot because there were more applications received than there were seats available.

The speakers at the event included Naomi Climer, the first female President of the Institute of Engineering and Technology and Professor Elizabeth Tunbridge, a Royal Society Research Fellow, who spoke about understanding the links between genes and brain dysfunction in psychiatric illness.

Other speakers were Dr Mark Spencer, forensic botanist at the Natural History Museum who spoke about natural history collections and modern science and

Louise Hall, a civil engineer working for the Environment Agency.

Bucks Federation of Women’s Institutes science representative Jane Cutler said: “Our popular annual Women’s Institute ‘Investigation and Discovery Day’ gives our members an opportunity to learn about the exciting advances in science, technology, engineering and maths.

“This year they went away buzzing with the latest news on forensic botany, the influence of genes on mental health, flood prevention and the technology we can expect to be using in 2050!”