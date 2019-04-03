A day of Easter crafts in Buckingham

A new Easter craft event takes place in Buckingham this weekend.

Organised by Buckingham Town Council, the family friendly event takes place at Lace Hill Community Centre on Sunday April 7 from 2pm to 4.30pm.

A previous Crafty Little Monsters event in Buckingham

Children are able to enjoy Easter themed crafts run by Crafty Little Monsters and an Easter themed hunt.

While youngsters are getting creative, adults are able to browse an array of craft, business and local information stalls.

Refreshments will be served as part of the event and available to purchase from Project Street Life.

There is also a pop-up farm with ponies, goats, sheep, chickens, ducks and Easter bunnies to stroke and admire.

Entry costs £1 per person and will help pay towards future town council events.

Councillor Terry Bloomfield, chair of the town council's town centre and events committee said: ​“We love organising events and bringing the community together.

"It’s wonderful to see the same families coming back and enjoying the events and it is always great to welcome new faces at the Lace Hill Sports and Community Centre."