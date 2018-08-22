A quacking day out at University of Buckingham’s annual duck race!

The annual University of Buckingham duck race was held today (Wednesday).

More than 170 ducks were sold and hundreds of children and parents attended the event at Tanlaw Mill.

The University of Buckingham Duck Race. Some of the decorated ducks.

The fun annual event raised £553 for UBSOS (University of Buckingham Supporting Overseas Schooling).

The winner of the race itself was duck number 130 which belonged to Dr Francis Robinson.

There were also prizes for the best decorated ducks across three age groups - Henry Bartlett (under-fives), Hope Lawler (six to 12) and Marian Collier (adult).

Prizes were donated by local businesses.

The University of Buckingham Duck Race. Hook-a-Duck game.

As well as the race other activities included stalls and games including Hook-a-Duck, cake stalls, a barbecue and a tombola.

More photos from the event in Friday’s Advertiser.

The University of Buckingham Duck Race. Entering decorated ducks for the race.

The University of Buckingham Duck Race. University staff member, Sara Daniel, starts the race from her kayak.

The University of Buckingham Duck Race. University staff member, Sara Daniel, starts the race from her kayak.