A sense of excitement as Winslow school opens new garden

Winslow Church of England School opened its new sensory garden on Friday April 26.

The garden, which is used as a learning space and a relaxation area is divided into five sections.

Winslow C of E School, sensory garden opening. A sensory raised bed within the smell section of the garden.

Sections focus on sound, sight, taste, texture and smell and each section is looked after by a particular year group.

The school’s assistant head Katie Epps said: “The pupils will then plant things and do activities in their part of the garden related to the sense they are focusing on.”

Former chair of governors Graham Anderson cut the ribbon at the opening.

Guests were entertained by musical performances and poetry delivered by pupils from years two to six.

Winslow C of E School, sensory garden opening. A sensory raised bed as part of the sight section of the garden.

The garden was funded by a combination of grants from charitable organisations and fundraising by the school.

Winslow C of E School, sensory garden opening. Graham Anderson, ex-chair of governors, cuts the ribbon with left, Katie Epps, assistant head and right, Cazz Colmer, head.

Winslow C of E School, sensory garden opening. Cllr. John Chilver listens to some piano music.