A sense of excitement as Winslow school opens new garden

Winslow Church of England School opened its new sensory garden on Friday April 26.
The garden, which is used as a learning space and a relaxation area is divided into five sections.
Sections focus on sound, sight, taste, texture and smell and each section is looked after by a particular year group.
The school’s assistant head Katie Epps said: “The pupils will then plant things and do activities in their part of the garden related to the sense they are focusing on.”
Former chair of governors Graham Anderson cut the ribbon at the opening.
Guests were entertained by musical performances and poetry delivered by pupils from years two to six.
The garden was funded by a combination of grants from charitable organisations and fundraising by the school.