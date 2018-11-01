A single 'super council' for Buckinghamshire in 2020 - the Government has spoken

The Government has today announced that Buckinghamshire will adopt a single unitary council model.

The news means that Aylesbury Vale District Council, along with the other three district councils in the county, will be abolished.

Bucks County Council will also go - to make way for a new 'super authority'. There will be new elections to decide on a leader for the new council and elect our local councillors too.

Both Aylesbury Vale District Council and Bucks County Council have their headquarters in Aylesbury - so question marks hang over the future of many local people's jobs at both authorities.

A giant council - which will encompass all of the districts in north and south Bucks will be created - in a move which one Liberal Democrat member has labelled 'disastrous' for the northern towns.

Llew Monger who represents Winslow says: "There will be more South Bucks members on the new council so there is a danger that the north of the county will become a 'dumping ground' because our representatives will always be voted down."

The new council will have responsibilities for all functions previously held by AVDC, as well as functions currently held by Bucks County Council, meaning roads, infrastructure, education, social care and planning will fall under its remit.