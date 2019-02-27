A tasty day out at Buckingham Food Fair

More than 1,000 people sampled the delicious range of foods that were on display at this year’s Buckingham Food Fair.

The annual event took place in the community centre on Cornwalls Meadow on Saturday February 23 and the sunny weather helped to bring out the crowds.

Buckingham Food Fair. Steve Mills, left and Cameron Parks, of The Chocolate Mill MK

Buckingham Town Council’s events co-ordinator Amanda Brubaker said: “We would like to thank everyone who supported this year’s event.

“We had another great attendance and we have had lots of really positive comments.

“We had 22 stalls inside and another six outside, some exhibiting for the first time and others who have featured since the first fair.”

The full list of exhibitors is as follows:

Buckingham Food Fair - visitors sampling some of the gins on offer

> The Kings Head pub’s gin tasting

> Towcester Mill Brewery

> MK Distribution

> Local deli Kiwi & Pomme - new exhibitor

> Geoff’s Real Artisan Bread

> Maria kitchenware - new exhibitor

> Elaine Goss

> Chocolatier Fountain - new exhibitor

> Morris of Hoggeston

> Hook Norton Brewery - new exhibitor

> Indian Orchard

> Kaurs Spices

> Cotswold Fudge - new exhibitor

> Springfield Kitchen

> MK Cup Cakery - new exhibitor

> Chocolate Mill

> Replete Flatbread

> Weight Watchers - new exhibitor

> Reason To Season

> Buckingham Fairtrade

> Baja Cantina

> Lola’s Ices

> Roos Food - new exhibitor

> Supreme Sausages

> Cindy’s Kichen - new exhibitor

> Souvlaki - new exhibitor

Photos by Jake McNulty. For more images from the food fair pick up a copy of Friday’s Advertiser.