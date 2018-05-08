A413 re-opens following five vehicle crash between Winslow and Whitchurch

The A413 has re-opened this afternoon (Tuesday) following a five vehicle crash at Hurdlesgrove Hill, near the Hoggeston turn-off, at lunchtime.

Four cars and a lorry were involved in the incident with firefighters using hydraulic rescue equipment to release an injured woman.

Another woman and two men were injured but not trapped.

All three emergency services were in attendance and the A413 was closed for more than two hours following the crash at just before 12.30pm.

We will bring you an update on the conditions of the people who were injured when we receive it.