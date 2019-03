The A43 was closed southbound until early this morning (Thursday) following a crash.

Police closed a stretch of carriageway between the A5 near Towcester and the A422 near Brackley from about 10.45pm on Wednesday to 4.45am.

It followed a single-vehicle accident involving a motorbike on the southbound carriageway, near the Towcester BP petrol station.

A police spokeswoman said a man was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital with serious injuries.