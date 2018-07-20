A5 to shut as roadworks get underway in Towcester

Maintenance work on the A5 in Towcester is to begin on Monday, resulting in the temporary closure of the road.

A new carriageway surface is being put down, along with improved drainage to prevent flooding, and new kerbs, road studs and road markings.

The work, starting on July 23 and lasting until November, is taking place on the A5 from the road bridge over the River Tove southbound towards the junction of the A5 with Marlow Road, Towcester.

It will also include the reinstatement of a trench over a gas main that runs between the south side of the junction at Brackley and Northampton Road and with The Lindens.

Highways England are closing the road in order to keep the workforce and customers safe.

During the closures Highways England will:

Temporarily close the gaps in the central reservation on the A43, between the junction with Tiffield Road and the junction with Towcester Road, for the safety of our customers

Put in place fully signed diversion routes, which have been agreed with the local authority

Temporarily lift one-way restrictions to enable access and egress for businesses and residents in Park Street and Browns Yard; and businesses, residents and visitors to Chantry Lane and Moat Lane and visitors to St. Lawrence Church

Work will take place Monday to Friday, between 7am and midnight; Saturday, between 7am and 5pm; Sunday, between 8am and 4pm.

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times and businesses will be open as usual.

Highways England project manager, Dean Holloway, said: “Motorists will benefit from safer, smoother journeys for many years to come thanks to this work.

“We’ll do our best to minimise any disruption and have agreed to increase our usual working hours so we can get the job done as soon as possible.

“In the meantime I’d like to thank people for their patience.”

All planned roadworks may be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

Diversions are as follows:

for northbound through traffic – from Old Stratford roundabout north along the A508 to MI junction 15, then M1 north to junction 15a and A43 south to the A5 at Tove roundabout

for southbound through traffic – from Tove roundabout north along the A43 to M1 junction 15a, then M1 south to junction 15 and A508 south to the A5 at Old Stratford roundabout.