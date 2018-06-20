Action4Youth summer NCS programme will take Bucks young people on a journey they will never forget

This summer, Buckinghamshire based charity Action4Youth, in partnership with the National Citizen Service (NCS) and the Challenge Network, will give 16 and 17 year olds the chance to take part in a three week challenge.

The three week programme aims to develop the skills and confidence of the participants, allows them to work with others whilst taking on new and exciting challenges, and encourages them to improve their community.

This rewarding opportunity is open to more than 450 young people within the local area.

After initial introductions and getting to know one another, the first week is an away residential, which includes four nights of camping in Gloucestershire, experiencing a mix of water sports, land based outdoor activities and mental challenges.

The second week is a home residential at Action4Youth Caldecotte Xperience in Milton Keynes, where the young people are grouped into teams and learn new skills, put these to the test and find out more about the local area.

The young people also complete their first aid qualification during this week.

The final week is Social Action Week, in which teams put their plans to support local community projects and charities into action, as they volunteer and raise funds for their respective organisations.

Charity partners for 2018 include Aylesbury Homeless Action Group, Alzheimer’s Society, Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity, Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital and many more.

Emily Davis, Action4Youth’s Programme Manager explains: “The Action4Youth NCS programme is a life changing experience for many young people; they make friends, learn new skills and best of all they have an unforgettable time.

“For many, the three week programme is just the start of their Action4Youth journey.

“Following this summer’s NCS there will be a celebration event and after that there will be many opportunities for further progression.

“We are employing 36 seasonal staff this summer, either as team leaders or assistants and around 75% of those are Action4Youth NCS graduates themselves.”

If you are interested in signing up to this year’s Action4Youth NCS programme, or would like to find out more visit www.action4youth.org or call 0300 003 2334 and ask to speak to the NCS team.