Ambulance service staff are praised for their commitment

Three Bicester-based staff members from South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) were presented with awards at the Ambies, the annual staff and volunteer awards.
Senior emergency call taker, Michelle Barford, was won the Clinical Coordination Centre 999 Person of the Year Award. She was nominated for her ‘commitment and enthusiasm for the job’.
Senior operations manager, Simon Bosher, won the Commercial Services Operations Person of the Year Award. His nomination praised him for his ‘positive attitude’ which was ‘infectious’.
Recruitment advisor, Laura Farrow, won the Support Person of the Year Award for her attitude and dedication to SCAS.
The winner received their awards from Chris Tarrant, which were presented at Heythrop Park Crowne Plaza, on November 24.
