Anger as plans for 130 homes in Buckingham revealed

Residents have reacted angrily to plans for 130 new homes in Buckingham which have been submitted for a second time.

The reapplication for the new homes off the Moreton Road has been submitted by Bellway Homes and Avenue Farms despite it being turned down by the Secretary of State in 2017.

The site has been earmarked for development by the emerging Aylesbury Vale Local Plan (VALP), despite the decision.

Buckingham Town Council agreed to oppose the application following a meeting held on Monday night.

A spokesman for the council said: “No information was provided to give any reason to think that this application is materially different from the application which the Secretary of State rejected.”

The plans were also of disappointment to the Buckingham Society which aims to protect the town.

A spokesman for the society said: “The society is very disappointed that a second attempt is being made to get planning permission to build a further 130 houses on the green fields behind the earlier developments along Moreton Road.

“Despite this rejection by the Secretary of State, AVDC has persisted in including the site in the Vale of Aylesbury Local Plan (VALP) and so the developers have resurrected their plan.

“The Buckingham Society much regrets this as well as the position taken by AVDC in deliberately flouting the Buckingham Neighbourhood Plan which has the full support of the people of Buckingham.

“Quite apart from the very real difficulties of access to this site, the plans are woefully lacking in “future proofing” or mitigating against climate change.

“The recent report commissioned by the Government, ‘Building Better, Building Beautiful’ calls for an unprecedented change of outlook, including the earliest possible consultation with local communities before any stroke of the pen is put to paper. This proposal for 130 houses fails completely to match up to any of the reports recommendations.”

A number of letters of complaints have been sent by residents already to Aylesbury Vale District Council with many stating the new homes will exacerbate the problems of traffic congestion plus further stretching oversubscribed services such as schools and doctors. Others state the proposal has already been rejected once and is not wanted by people in Buckingham.

Concerns have also been raised about how the decision will be made as it is likely to be determined by the new Buckinghamshire Council with no decision yet made about how it will judge applications such as this submitted.

Aylesbury Vale District Council is currently seeking comments about the application which can be made by visiting its website.