Anti-HS2 campaigners from Aylesbury Vale travel to Birmingham to deliver petition

HS2 protest group 'Anti-HS2 – SOC (Save Our Countryside)' based in North Buckinghamshire paid a visit to HS2 headquarters in Birmingham today to hand deliver their petition.

The petition, which gained 2,543 signatures, is addressed directly to HS2 CEO Mark Thurston. It states:

Anti-HS2 campaigners outside HS2 headquarters in Birmingham

“We, the residents of the villages surrounding and impacted by the HS2 IMD construction, are seriously aggrieved by the way HS2/Fusion JV have announced the vegetation clearance works. Your notice regarding the works was issued without any significant public or landowner consultation.”

It goes on to demand an apology for the “offence and distress caused”.

At the time of going to press, no one from HS2 had come outside to receive the petition from the campaigners.

Last week we reported on the mixed messages received from HS2 on the start of vegetation clearance in North Buckinghamshire, affecting, among other things, the bird nesting season. You can read our article here.