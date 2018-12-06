Antiques Roadshow star hosts talk in Buckingham

Paul Atterbury from Antiques Roadshow with Sally Wilson, chairman of Buckingham and District Action Group for Cancer Research UK
A long-standing expert on popular BBC TV programme Antiques Roadshow held a talk in Buckingham last month.

Paul Atterbury was the special guest at an event at Buckingham Community Centre, which raised more than £1100 for Cancer Research UK.

The evening resembled a Desert Island Discs format, however in a twist from the BBC Radio Four programme Paul was asked about his eight favourite antiques which he would take to a desert island.

The background and reasons for these items were explained in an entertaining and relaxed way and the evening was thoroughly enjoyed by a healthy audience.

Organisers said they wished to thank the shops and businesses that contributed raffle prizes and Aldi for their donation of mince pies.