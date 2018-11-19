Application for rail depot south of Northampton accepted by Planning Inspectorate

The Government body responsible for examining the proposal for a huge rail depot in the Northamptonshire countryside has accepted the developer's submission after it was resubmitted.

Ashfield Land's Rail Central warehouse depot would be built on land between Milton Malsor and Blisworth.

The application was previously turned down by the Planning Inspectorate (PINS) because it "was not of a standard the Secretary of State considers satisfactory" due to a number of inconsistencies.

After being resubmitted it was accepted by PINS on November 15.

A spokesman from Rail Central said: "This is an important milestone for the project and follows detailed consultation and a comprehensive scheme design process.

"Rail Central has the potential to be a standard-setting development that would deliver important investment, jobs and business-supporting infrastructure for the UK as well as contributing to the Government’s ambition to move more freight off the national road network and on to rail.

"Rail Central occupies the best strategic location in the UK for this type of development and we are looking forward to the scheme progressing into examination and, ultimately, towards a decision on whether the project and our planned investment can go ahead.”

A second rail depot plan submitted by Roxhill, the Northampton Gateway, and potentially occupying land between Roade and Collingtree is currently being examined by PINS.

Rail Central's application will now move to the pre-examination phase in which members of the public can register as interested parties, which will allow them to submit their views on the application.