Armistice 100 and Remembrance Day events in Buckingham

Below is a timeline of key events in Buckingham commemorating Remembrance Day and 100 years since the end of the First World War, sent to us by Andrew Cooper, chairman of the Buckingham and District Royal British Legion.

Saturday 27 October - First day that Poppies go on sale to the public

Saturday 27 October - Tapestry exhibition official opening at 11am in Buckingham Library. The tapestry contains ten frames, each depicting a decade from 1918 to 2018.

Saturday 10 November - 10 Silent Soldiers in the town. The ten men from Buckingham and the surrounding villages were chosen to represent all those from the area who went to war and did not return. They will be accompanied by large poppies, designed by Buckingham Colour Press, containing details of where they lived locally, their regiment and where they died and are buried. At noon the soldiers meet at the Old Gaol for a short drama with music.

Sunday 11 November - Remembrance Parade and Service. The parade leaves the Market Square at 10.35am. The church service begins at 10:45am. The Deputy Lord Lieutenant Milly Soames will take the salute.

Sunday 11 November - Afternoon tea in the Community Centre for families of men who returned from the Great War.

Sunday 11 November - Town centre concert, compered by Charlie Ross, including adult and youth choirs, drama, lighting of the Beacon, and an opera singer. 5:15pm – 8pm.