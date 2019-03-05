Author of the No 1 Ladies Detective Agency speaking in Buckingham

Alexander McCall Smith CBE, the author of the best-selling series of novels 'The No 1 Ladies Detective Agency' is speaking at the University of Buckingham later this month.

Mr McCall Smith's talk will be entitled 'why I like writing about photographs' and it takes place at the Vinson Centre within the University of Buckingham on Tuesday March 19.

During the talk, Mr McCall Smith will be discussing the power of photography, and how it inspires his fiction writing during a lecture.

He will talk about how photographs hold a central place in a story’s narrative, and how he believes a well-conceived photograph may be as powerful an expression of feeling as a line of poetry.

The No 1 Ladies Detective Agency is a series of novels set in Botswana, and follow the character Mma Precious Ramotswe as she sets up a detective agency in the country.

Refreshments will be served from 6pm, with Mr McCall Smith's talk starting at 6.30pm.

It will be followed by a question and answer session and tickets for the talk cost £5.

Mr McCall Smith has had a varied career, starting as a professor of medical law before coming a a fiction writer.

He sold more than 20 million copies of his No 1 Ladies Detective Agency series and has since written and contributed to thousands of books including specialist academic titles, short story collections and children’s books.

Mr McCall Smith said: “I very much look forward to being part of the vice-chancellor’s public lecture series.

"Photographs have been an essential part of some of my recent writing and this is something that I would very much like to discuss with the audience – and, of course, I look forward to benefiting from the audience’s own insights.

"I think this is going to be fun!”

For more information or to buy a ticket visit https://www.buckingham.ac.uk/event/a-talk-with-mr-alexander-mccall-smith

Photo by Alex Hewitt.